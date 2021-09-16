CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

What Did Paul Ryan Really Do After Donald Trump Won The 2016 Election?

By Kathleen Walsh
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you can remember back that far, there was a time when former President Donald Trump didn't actually have the support of every Republican in politics. In fact, before he won the Republican primary and became the GOP candidate for president way back in 2016, you'd have a hard time finding any high-profile Republican who supported him. And even after he won the election, there were a few members of his party who stayed a bit suspicious, including former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Trump, Republicans and white evangelicals are forming a powerful trifecta

According to new analysis from Pew Research center, "evangelical" doesn’t mean born-again anymore; it means Republican. Of course, evangelicals have embraced the Republican party since the late 1970s, but, per the analysis, more white Americans adopted the evangelical label between 2016 and 2020, years that include former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaigns and his time in the White House.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Woodward
Person
Paul Ryan
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Fox News contributor attacks Biden for riding a bicycle

Joe Biden was again accused of lacking stamina and of being too old to be US president by a Fox News contributor as he rode a bicycle during a weekend break at home in Delaware.Mr Biden, who was filmed riding a bicycle despite being 78-years-old, was accused by TV personality Rachel Campos-Duffy of failing to have the “stamina” to be “leader of the free world” during an interview on Monday with host Harris Faulkner.Although images of an active president appeared to show otherwise, she told viewers that "Being the leader of the free world has to be the most demanding...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Joe Concha: What else did Gen. Milley keep Trump, Pence in the dark on?

Fox News contributor Joe Concha knocked The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa on Sunday for holding onto the bombshell revelation that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley had made phone calls to a Chinese counterpart during the final months of the Trump administration. During...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2016 Election#Gop#House#The Independent#Republicans#The New York Times#The Mayo Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Vanity Fair

Joe Biden Basically Tells GOP Governors to Rot in Hell

Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, would you say you’re so completely over this shit? And that you’re thoroughly pissed? Pissed at the people who are to blame for us still having to worry about school closures and positive cases and whether or not we’ll have to spend the holidays away from our families again this year, i.e. the people who refuse to get vaccinated and the public officials doing literally everything in their power to keep this virus going for who knows how long? You’re not alone!
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Trump looks to depose Mitch McConnell: report

He’s got an itch to ditch Mitch. Former President Donald Trump is strategizing to depose Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. While the Kentucky Republican backed Trump throughout his turbulent term, the senator rejected Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him and denounced the Jan. 6 riot he incited.
POTUS
The Atlantic

Why Biden Bet It All on Mandates

When President Joe Biden rolled out his plan requiring vaccinations on a mass scale, he sounded a bit like a gambler at a point of desperation. Biden’s presidency, and much of his legacy, hinges on defeating the prolonged pandemic. During a dismal summer of rising infections and deaths due to vaccine holdouts and the Delta variant, the pandemic seemed to have defeated him. Under the new rules, Biden hopes to pressure about 80 million more Americans to get their shots. It’s a political risk that opens him up to Republican attacks that he’s intruding on peoples’ freedoms, ahead of midterm elections that could easily strip the Democrats of their congressional majority. Biden gets this. He’s all in, win or lose.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Primetimer

Jon Stewart admits he was wrong to not take Donald Trump's presidential candidacy seriously on The Daily Show

Trump announced his presidential candidacy on June 16, 2015, giving Stewart's Daily Show about six weeks to cover it before his signing off on Aug. 6, 2015. Back then, Stewart called Trump's candidacy "a gift from heaven." “Thank you Donald, thank you Donald Trump, for making my last six weeks my best six weeks,” he said. “He is putting me in some kind of comedy hospice where all I’m getting is just straight morphine.” Stewart went on to call Trump’s announcement speech “the most beautifully ridiculous jibber-jabber ever to pour from the mouth of a batshit billionaire,” also cracking that “America’s id is running for president!” In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart admitted his treatment of Trump was, in retrospect, wrong. “What I missed there is that his certainty, his ridiculousness, his shamelessness is what made him dangerous,” he said. “I thought it made him a buffoon, and I thought that’s what would disqualify him. What it did is made him the perfect vessel.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy