CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Did Donald Trump Really Say This To Mike Pence About The 2020 Election?

By Gabrielle LaRochelle
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former President Donald Trump and his vice president, Mike Pence, had a rollercoaster of a relationship during their time in the White House. Sometimes, Pence disagreed publicly with Trump, but he still supported the president. Most notable of the pair's disagreements was when Pence said he doesn't think he will ever see "eye to eye" over the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol, but will "always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years," per the Associated Press.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Woodward
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
Fox News

Joe Concha: What else did Gen. Milley keep Trump, Pence in the dark on?

Fox News contributor Joe Concha knocked The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa on Sunday for holding onto the bombshell revelation that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley had made phone calls to a Chinese counterpart during the final months of the Trump administration. During...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2016 Election#Cnn#American#The Associated Press#Gop#The Washington Post
Primetimer

Jon Stewart admits he was wrong to not take Donald Trump's presidential candidacy seriously on The Daily Show

Trump announced his presidential candidacy on June 16, 2015, giving Stewart's Daily Show about six weeks to cover it before his signing off on Aug. 6, 2015. Back then, Stewart called Trump's candidacy "a gift from heaven." “Thank you Donald, thank you Donald Trump, for making my last six weeks my best six weeks,” he said. “He is putting me in some kind of comedy hospice where all I’m getting is just straight morphine.” Stewart went on to call Trump’s announcement speech “the most beautifully ridiculous jibber-jabber ever to pour from the mouth of a batshit billionaire,” also cracking that “America’s id is running for president!” In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart admitted his treatment of Trump was, in retrospect, wrong. “What I missed there is that his certainty, his ridiculousness, his shamelessness is what made him dangerous,” he said. “I thought it made him a buffoon, and I thought that’s what would disqualify him. What it did is made him the perfect vessel.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
MSNBC

Dan Quayle talked Mike Pence into rejecting Trump. What a story.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was in real danger on Jan. 6. Crowds outside chanted for him to be hanged on the makeshift scaffolding they’d constructed outside the Capitol building. Security video later showed how close the mob had come to obstructing Pence and his family’s flight to safety. All because Pence had refused to do what his boss had asked. The former congressman from Indiana had earlier that day rejected President Donald Trump’s demands that he abdicate his duty as vice president and refuse to certify Joe Biden’s 2020 election win over Trump.
POTUS
Washington Post

Milley’s revelation about Trump leaves us with five questions

We already knew the disgraced former president was suffering from the delusion that he won the 2020 election. We knew he tried to twist arms to overthrow the election. And we knew he refused for hours to call off the insurrectionists whom he inspired to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6. What we did not know is how irresponsible so many other Republicans were and continue to be in tolerating and enabling him.
POTUS
POLITICO

Trump endorsements jolt GOP races

Staten Island borough president. Michigan state Senate. Arizona secretary of state. Donald Trump is endorsing candidates in party primary elections all the way down the ballot, a level of involvement that’s virtually unheard of among recent former presidents. What’s remarkable about Trump’s picks isn’t just their breadth — he’s endorsed...
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS
MSNBC

Pence sought way to hand election to Trump; Dan Quayle advice saved U.S. democracy: book

Rachel Maddow shares a passage from the forthcoming book "Peril" by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, in which Mike Pence turned to former Vice President Dan Quayle for advice on whether there was a way to appease Donald Trump's demand that Pence have the House decide the 2020 election, thereby handing it to Trump. Quayle was very discouraging of that idea.Sept. 15, 2021.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy