EDITORIAL: We need leadership to defeat Covid, defy the politics of fear and anger
The remembrances of Sept. 11, 2001, over the weekend sit in contrast to how Malheur County is enduring the pandemic. Former President George W. Bush prompts the comparison. He spoke in Pennsylvania, where hijacked Flight 93 crashed into a field instead of the U.S. Capitol. He honored those aboard that jetliner who acted selflessly, rising to serve a greater cause then themselves.www.malheurenterprise.com
Comments / 0