CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malheur County, OR

EDITORIAL: We need leadership to defeat Covid, defy the politics of fear and anger

By The Enterprise
malheurenterprise.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe remembrances of Sept. 11, 2001, over the weekend sit in contrast to how Malheur County is enduring the pandemic. Former President George W. Bush prompts the comparison. He spoke in Pennsylvania, where hijacked Flight 93 crashed into a field instead of the U.S. Capitol. He honored those aboard that jetliner who acted selflessly, rising to serve a greater cause then themselves.

www.malheurenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to lift U.S. refugee cap to 125,000

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration wants to nearly double the number of refugees admitted to the United States to 125,000 in the upcoming fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 in keeping with a campaign promise, according to a statement from the State Department. The State Department...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Malheur County, OR
Coronavirus
Malheur County, OR
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Malheur County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Malheur County, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Qaeda#Americans#The Malheur County Court
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden uses Trump-era tool against Haiti migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on a contested Trump-era policy as it disperses thousands of Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border near the small South Texas city of Del Rio. Much to the dismay of migrant advocates, the Department of Homeland Security is invoking the public health...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy