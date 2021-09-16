CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1:3 deployment-to-dwell ratio to be standardized under DoD policy starting in Nov

By Meghann Myers
Navy Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years into the Global War on Terror, the Defense Department is moving to regulate the amount of time that troops spend at home in between deployments, starting Nov. 10. A goal that the services have strived for, at least in rhetoric, for more than a decade could become a reality. The new standard for deployment-to-dwell ratio would be at least 1:3, according to a memo signed Aug. 16, meaning active-duty troops would spend three years at home for every one year deployed or mobilized.

Washington Times

Top U.S. general in Afghanistan contradicts Biden, told chain of command not to pull out

The top U.S. general on the ground in Afghanistan told top Pentagon officials that he opposed the total withdrawal of troops before President Biden made the final decision. In a closed briefing Tuesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Austin Scott Miller confirmed that he registered his dissent with Mr. Biden’s decision with the top brass — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command.
The Independent

Pentagon reverses itself, calls deadly Kabul strike an error

The Pentagon has retreated from its defense of a drone strike that killed multiple civilians in Afghanistan last month, announcing that a review revealed that only civilians were killed in the attack, not an Islamic State extremist as first believed.“The strike was a tragic mistake," Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie head of U.S. Central Command, told a Pentagon news conference Friday.McKenzie apologized for the error and said the United States is considering making reparation payments to the family of the victims. He said the decision to strike a white Toyota Corolla sedan, after having tracked it for about eight...
Navy Times

Citing OPSEC, Navy mum on sailor’s overseas death

Nearly two months after a Navy petty officer died in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, the sea service is remaining largely mum regarding what happened. Command officials said Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Robin Nicole Collins, 26, died July 18 while on duty. A Naval Safety Center mishap...
The Independent

After Afghanistan pullout, US seeks NATO basing, intel pacts

Against the backdrop of the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan the top U.S. military officer is meeting in Greece with NATO counterparts this weekend, hoping to forge more basing, intelligence sharing and other agreements to prevent terrorist groups from regrouping and threatening America and the region.Army Gen. Mark Milley chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the meeting of NATO defense chiefs will focus in part on the way ahead now that all alliance troops have pulled out of Afghanistan and the Taliban are in control.Milley, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and American intelligence officials have warned...
defense.gov

DOD Policy Chief Kahl Discusses Strategic Competition With Baltic Allies

The United States and its allies are involved in strategic competition with China and Russia, and Colin Kahl, the Defense Department's undersecretary for policy, explained how this competition should be approached. Kahl spoke via video to the Baltic Military Conference being held in Lithuania. He stressed that the answer to...
Navy Times

Army gears up for Rapid Trident Exercise in Ukraine

Roughly 300 U.S. soldiers will join approximately 6,000 troops from 12 nations participating in an annual multinational training exercise in Ukraine later this month. Rapid Trident 21 will take place from Sept. 20 through Oct. 1 and will prepare personnel from allied and partner nations for crisis response, according to a news release from U.S. Army Europe and Africa command.
Navy Times

Jan. 6 committee seeking records on Milley’s China calls

WASHINGTON (AP) — The leaders of a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection said Thursday they have sought records related to calls from Gen. Mark Milley, the top U.S. military officer, to his Chinese counterpart in the turbulent final months of Donald Trump’s presidency. Reps. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.,...
Navy Times

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
Navy Times

Veterans disability claims backlog expected to grow in coming months

Veterans Affairs officials don’t know how bad the backlog of veteran disability claims will get this fall, but they know it’s getting worse. The backlog — defined as the number of first-time disability and pension claims that have been awaiting decisions for more than four months — topped 215,000 this week, up 16 percent since July and nearly triple what it was in early 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic in America.
