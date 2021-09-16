1:3 deployment-to-dwell ratio to be standardized under DoD policy starting in Nov

Against the backdrop of the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan the top U.S. military officer is meeting in Greece with NATO counterparts this weekend, hoping to forge more basing, intelligence sharing and other agreements to prevent terrorist groups from regrouping and threatening America and the region.Army Gen. Mark Milley chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the meeting of NATO defense chiefs will focus in part on the way ahead now that all alliance troops have pulled out of Afghanistan and the Taliban are in control.Milley, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and American intelligence officials have warned...

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO