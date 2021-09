When Bridgerton debuted on Netflix during the 2020 holiday season, it was a massive hit, turning its stars into celebrities overnight. From Nicola Coughlan as Penelope to Jonathan Bailey as the brother everyone loves to hate, Anthony, the cast was the object of fans’ deepest affections. But none more so than Regé-Jean Page, the romantic hero of Season 1. Naturally, when the actor announced he would not be back for Season 2, fans were stunned, even though it was already well known the new season would feature a different couple. Now, just as fans are finally recovering from that news, Regé-Jean Page teased a possible Bridgerton Season 2 cameo, suggesting the Duke of Hastings isn’t totally out of the Bridgertons’ lives.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO