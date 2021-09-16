CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Amtrak Wants to Expand Service in Pennsylvania by Adding New Routes, Increasing Frequency of Existing Ones

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WhbEd_0byAxjNg00
Image via Creative Commons.

Amtrak is planning to expand its service in Pennsylvania in the near future by adding new routes and increasing the frequency of existing ones, writes David Tristan for ABC27 News.

Rail officials shared their proposal during a virtual meeting with Gov. Tom Wolf and several state and local leaders.

The passenger railroad service plans to bolster the Keystone Corridor, which runs from Harrisburg to Philadelphia to New York. It proposes an increase in its current 12 daily round trips to 17.

The transportation service also hopes to increase the speed of trains between Philadelphia and Harrisburg to 125 miles per hour.

“These changes could add an additional 400,000 new riders annually, in addition to the typical ridership of 1.8 million today,” said Amtrak President Stephen Gardner.

The Pennsylvanian route would also add a second daily round trip.

Amtrak plans to add three new routes as well:

If the infrastructure bill that includes $66 billion for Amtrak projects passes, the railroad service plans to start implementing its plan within three years of receiving funding.

Read more about Amtrak’s plans at ABC27 News.

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
VISTA.Today

CBS: Struggling Chester County Families Displaced by Hurricane Ida Eagerly Await Federal Aid

Federal aid has already started to come in to help victims of Hurricane Ida, but for some struggling families, it cannot come fast enough, writes Joe Holden for CBS Philly. Virginia Tharp and her five children are staying at an Exton hotel after they were flooded out of their home south of Coatesville. The Brandywine Creek wreaked havoc on the first floor of their home, which is now condemned.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

This Chester County Community Has Just Been Named the Best Philly Suburb for Families

Jenkins Arboretum & Gardens is one of the many perks of living in Devon.Image via Jenkins Arboretum & Gardens. While Philadelphia has a lot to offer to those planning to move to the metro area, its suburbs have distinct advantages. And who would be better qualified to recognize these pluses than a mover who routinely transports people there? Patrick McNichol, for moving company Suburban Solutions, surveyed the Philadelphia landscape and recommended one Chester County community in particular: Devon.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
VISTA.Today

Amazon to Add 4,800 Jobs to Region

Amazon is hiring 4,800 employees in the Philadelphia area, with jobs concentrated in transportation and fulfillment, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. The announcement was made at a press conference Tuesday morning at Philadelphia City Hall. Starting wage for the new jobs will be $18 an hour and will...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy