CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

'It seemed reasonable': San Antonio business leaders say CPS is probably overdue for a rate increase

By Diego Mendoza-Moyers
expressnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs CPS Energy works on a plan to raise their rates, some San Antonio business leaders are saying an increase — the utility’s first in eight years — is probably overdue. “Any kind of rate increase presents a challenge for everyone. But you have to understand we, the city, own this utility, and we’ve got to operate it at a level that will work for us,” said Berto Guerra, CEO of Avanzar Interior Technologies, a manufacturer that supplies parts for Toyota’s South Side factory. “If you compare us to other cities, we’re some of the lowest costs. So even with a rate increase, we’ll still be very competitive.”

www.expressnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Business
San Antonio, TX
Government
Fox News

Gabby Petito: Timeline of missing woman's cross-country road trip

Investigators on Sunday discovered a body consistent with the description of Gabby Petito but stopped short of confirming a positive ID of her remains. The 22-year-old's family had reported her missing the previous week, after a monthslong cross-country road trip. Below is a timeline of Petito's travels across the country...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Water Systems#Cps Energy#Saws#City Council#Eia#Covid
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden uses Trump-era tool against Haiti migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on a contested Trump-era policy as it disperses thousands of Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border near the small South Texas city of Del Rio. Much to the dismay of migrant advocates, the Department of Homeland Security is invoking the public health...
POTUS
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy