'It seemed reasonable': San Antonio business leaders say CPS is probably overdue for a rate increase

As CPS Energy works on a plan to raise their rates, some San Antonio business leaders are saying an increase — the utility’s first in eight years — is probably overdue. “Any kind of rate increase presents a challenge for everyone. But you have to understand we, the city, own this utility, and we’ve got to operate it at a level that will work for us,” said Berto Guerra, CEO of Avanzar Interior Technologies, a manufacturer that supplies parts for Toyota’s South Side factory. “If you compare us to other cities, we’re some of the lowest costs. So even with a rate increase, we’ll still be very competitive.”