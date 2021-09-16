The perfect picnic is made of champagne and fried chicken

Get ready to upgrade your average picnic experience with Les Dames d’Escoffier International Birmingham’s annual Champagne and Fried Chicken fundraiser. This event is sure to dazzle all of your senses with baskets full of luxurious handmade foods, champagne, sweets, beautiful flowers and more. We have all the tasty details, so keep reading to find out what this year’s event will look like + how to order those mouth-watering baskets.