Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-16 04:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Okaloosa and southeastern Santa Rosa Counties through 100 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Navarre, or 7 miles south of Bagdad, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Navarre and Navarre Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
