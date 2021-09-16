CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Okaloosa County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-16 04:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Okaloosa and southeastern Santa Rosa Counties through 100 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Navarre, or 7 miles south of Bagdad, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Navarre and Navarre Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Okaloosa County, FL
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
City
Bagdad, FL
Fox News

Gabby Petito: Timeline of missing woman's cross-country road trip

Investigators on Sunday discovered a body consistent with the description of Gabby Petito but stopped short of confirming a positive ID of her remains. The 22-year-old's family had reported her missing the previous week, after a monthslong cross-country road trip. Below is a timeline of Petito's travels across the country...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Okaloosa Inland#Doppler
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden uses Trump-era tool against Haiti migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on a contested Trump-era policy as it disperses thousands of Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border near the small South Texas city of Del Rio. Much to the dismay of migrant advocates, the Department of Homeland Security is invoking the public health...
POTUS
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy