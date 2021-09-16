FUNERAL PROCESSION AND SERVICE SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED FOR MARINE CORPORAL HUNTER LOPEZ

The funeral procession and service has been announced for Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez, one of 13 U.S. service members killed during the August 26 attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. At 5:30 p.m. today (September 16), the procession will travel from the Forest Lawn in Cathedral City to St. Francis of Assisi in La Quinta. The procession will continue at 9 a.m. tomorrow (September 17), passing by all schools Corporal Lopez attended growing up, followed by a public viewing at St. Francis of Assisi from noon to 7 p.m. A virtual memorial service will be held in the Oasis room of the Palm Springs Convention Center Saturday (September 18) beginning at 11 a.m. For procession route details or for more information, visit the link in this story at Z1077fm.com.