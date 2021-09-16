CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Racine County, WI

State Warns of Possible FoodShare Scams

By Paul Holley
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yqrX1_0byAw63f00

RACINE COUNTY – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) warns FoodShare members to be aware of fraudulent surveys offering cash and additional benefits.

The DHS does not give any member additional FoodShare benefits or cash rewards for doing something like completing a survey. FoodShare benefit amounts will only change when there is new information that affects a household’s eligibility, or when there is a federal increase based on emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizations or agencies outside of DHS sometimes conduct surveys that may include a cash reward. However, it’s important that members always look more into any survey before completing it, to make sure it is safe to complete.

For more information about the FoodShare program, visit the DHS FoodShare website.

Monthly

Your contribution is appreciated.

Offers for you

Curated offers for our readers

advertiser disclosure

CodeMonkey

Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.

Comments / 2

Related
cbs2iowa.com

State Auditor warning of scam going around cities in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Auditor of State Rob Sand was recently made aware of payments made by a City to scammers posing as vendors. In January 2020, the Auditor issued an Alert regarding a similar scam that involved unknown parties attempting to fraudulently misdirect state and local governmental entities in Iowa into issuing payments by posing as vendors.
IOWA STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

AARP state scam alerts: Imposter scams

One of the most effective things that criminals can do to gain your confidence is impersonate an organization that you do business with and trust. Sadly, no one is immune from this. Not even AARP. Recently, the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline has been receiving calls about a scam involving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bigislandnow.com

County Warns Against DMV Text Scam

Hawaiʻi County Department of Finance, Vehicle Registration and Licensing (VRL) division is warning the public of a text message scam circulating around the island claiming to offer “DMV refunds.”. The texts are issued through an out-of-state number and contain a link to click on to receive refunds. Do not click...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gephardt Daily

Bountiful City warns of phone scam

BOUNTIFUL CITY, Utah, Sept. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Bountiful City is warning of a phone scam Thursday. The city said in a tweet that scammers have been calling residents saying that their power is about to be turned off and demanding payment. “Bountiful City Power will only call to...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Racine County, WI
Government
Racine County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
City
Racine, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
County
Racine County, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire Energy Cooperative warns of phone scam

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Energy Cooperative is warning about a phone scam involving its utility services. In a Facebook post Tuesday, the service agency wrote that they had been notified about a number of calls originating with the Eau Claire Energy Cooperative’s number. The scammer threatens to...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
siouxlandproud.com

SCPD warning public of water bill scam

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department is warning people of another phone scam based on reports from the community. SCPD posted on Facebook of people receiving calls from the City of Sioux City claiming their water bill is late. The call goes on to say if it’s not paid, the city will shut their water off.
SIOUX CITY, IA
shelbycountyherald.com

Sheriff Warns of Scam Calls

Shelby County Sheriff Arron Fredrickson said if an individual is expecting a call from a company requesting money for a service already provided, it’s probably a scam. “Do not give out any personal information,” said Fredrickson. If something seems suspicious, always call the institution/company to verify any or all questions...
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scams#Food Drink#Dhs#Foodshare
beauregarddailynews.net

DeRidder Police warn of new scam circulating

The DeRidder Police Department has recently received complaints and reports of scams by telephone would like to make everyone aware of the suspicious calls some have been receiving. Scammers find your information on the Internet and use it against you. Like it or not, our information is out there for...
DERIDDER, LA
kwhi.com

PUBLIC ALERTED TO POSSIBLE UTILITY SCAM

The Brenham Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam. Police are reporting that they have received several reports in reference to subjects knocking on doors and asking to come in to check utilities, connections, wiring, etc. The public is reminded that City of Brenham and Bluebonnet Electric...
BRENHAM, TX
wina.com

AARP Virginia warns of phone scam

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The AARP is warning people about a scam happening across Virginia of someone calling people claiming to be with “AARP Security Systems”… or something similar sounding. AARP Virginia is told the first question the scammer asks the person is if they own their own home, and then they hang up. There’s been no one reportedly who’s lost money or sensitive information, but AARP says that could change.
VIRGINIA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Albany FBI warns public of phone scam

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany office of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is warning the public of a telephone scam involving the impersonation of an agent from their office. The Albany FBI says the scammers are contacting people and saying they need to pay a fee to avoid arrest.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
click orlando

Flagler officials warn residents of puppy scams

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents of puppy scams happening throughout the county. The sheriff’s office said it has received dozens of complaints and recent cases are from victims responding to ads on Craigslist or social media platforms. [TRENDING: 25K-acre Fla. reserve...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WNYT

National Grid warns of potential scam

National Grid is warning people to be on the lookout for a potential scam. The company says people claiming to be from National Grid may contact you by phone or email saying you owe money on your bill. They then threaten to shut off your utility service if you don't...
PERSONAL FINANCE
WREG

BBB warns of scams targeting diabetics

Data from BetterTennessee.com shows one in every three adults in Shelby County has diabetes. Plus, managing the disease can be expensive. Consumer advocates fear some patients could get scammed while trying to save money. The BBB has a consumer alert to protect your health and your pocketbook. Their President and...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
News Channel Nebraska

Phone scam targeting local businesses, NPD warns

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Norfolk Police Division sent out a press release letting Norfolk businesses know that there is a new phone scam targeting them. Police say the scammer calls the business, and when they reach an employee the scammer then tells them that cash from the business needs to be immediately sent out via some type of electronic transfer.
NORFOLK, NE
KAKE TV

Evergy warns that scams are on the rise

(KAKE) - Evergy is once again warning customers to be on the lookout for scammers who try to fool them into believing their service is going to be turned off. Specifically, customers should be on alert for fake calls from people claiming to be Evergy employees. If you receive a call from Evergy that you think is suspicious, hang and contact them them immediately. It never hurts to contact the company and make sure that the call is legitimate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Plumas County News

Plumas residents warned to be wary of scams

Plumas County residents, in particular those impacted by the Dixie Fire, could become victims of fraud if they aren’t diligent. County Administrator Gabriel Hydrick shared the following information provided by FEMA to forewarn residents.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
kxnet.com

Police warn of Xcel Energy scam

Berthold police are warning of a scam circulating in which the caller claims to be from Xcel Energy, asking for money for past due bills. In a Facebook post, the Berthold Police Department says another incident was reported on Tuesday concerning this scam. Xcel says they’ll never call and threaten to turn off service for past due bills. They provide a notice by mail.
BERTHOLD, ND
Ozarks First.com

CoxHealth warns community members of new phone scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth is warning the public of a phone scam currently making its way through southwest Missouri. According to CoxHealth, numerous people have reached out to the hospital reporting that they have been called by someone attempting to connect about various health issues, such as pain management or to sell medical equipment.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy