Youngkin lends millions more to his gubernatorial campaign

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia gubernatorial candidates Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin each raised similarly staggering amounts of money in the last two months. But Youngkin gave his campaign a significant boost by lending his campaign an additional $4.5 million. The most recent campaign finance reports, due Wednesday, showed...

