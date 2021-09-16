CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, PA

Montco is Home to Three of the Most Marvelous Mountain Biking Areas in the Region

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CmDWm_0byAuhVb00
Image via Pexels.

Montgomery County is home to three of the ten best places to go mountain biking in the Philadelphia region, writes Melissa Martens for Philadelphia Magazine.

Spring Mountain in Schwenksville is ideal for riders who enjoy hills. It offers one of the most technical rides in the region: the four-mile all-mountain XC loop that starts with a vigorous hill and rock gardens and continues over ladder bridges, winding switchbacks, and more hills.

Meanwhile, Valley Forge National Historical Park in King of Prussia is the perfect place to enjoy a ride while learning about the past. It offers several family-friendly routes, including the paved 6.6-mile Joseph Plumb Martin Trail and the 4.5-mile Chapel Trail.

Finally, Wissahickon Valley Park in Wissahickon offers a ride with a variety of terrain types. The main trail is the 10.5-mile Wissahickon Loop. Some highlights include a rubble-filled descent and having to ride over a balance beam.

And if you like exploring, there are other trails that extend off the main loop so your ride can be as long or as short as you like. Get outside and enjoy the weather and all the amazing trails Montgomery County has to offer, as well as the other counties in the Philadelphia region.

Read more about the best places to go mountain biking in Philadelphia Magazine.

Comments / 2

Related
MONTCO.Today

Devastating Tornado Damage Provides ‘Research Opportunity’ for Temple’s Ambler Campus

Kathy Salisbury, director of the Ambler Arboretum of Temple University, with the surviving state champion Turkish Filbert tree. A tornado that ripped through the heart of Temple University’s Ambler campus, causing millions of dollars in damage and leaving behind destruction which could take decades to recover from, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

The Great American Relay, a Coast-to-Coast Run Organized by a Fort Washington Marathoner, Pounds Through PA

Great American Relay runners cross the Lambertville/New Hope Bridge to begin the Pennsylvania leg. The event, which raises funds for police, fire, and military causes, covers 18 states and 3,500 miles in 38 days. The final baton hand-off will occur October 19 at Los Angeles Fire Station 5, with that team of runners finishing up an hour later at the Santa Monica Pier.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Montgomery County, PA
Government
City
Home, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Lifestyle
MONTCO.Today

It’s Apple-Picking Time: Find the Best Local Orchards Here

If apple picking is on your fall bucket list, there are several places nearby that offer a perfect setting. Bailey King harvested the best-of list for Philadelphia magazine. Several nearby orchards have found their place on the list of nine best locations for apple picking in the Philadelphia region, including orchards in Bucks County and Chester County. And what great fruit apples are—use for homemade applesauce, pies, cider, donuts, and so much more!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#Pexels#Philadelphia Magazine#Wissahickon Loop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
MONTCO.Today

New Shoe Store in Pottstown Has “Sole,” Thanks to BIG Business Incentive

Thanks to a business incentive offered by Hobart’s Run, Soles Shoes LLC, this is a business story made in business heaven. Entrepreneur Tamika Malachi and her husband, Phillip, were looking to open a small family-owned clothing shop in Pottstown when she attended the April 2021 Virtual Pottstown Investors Conference, co-sponsored by Hobart’s Run with Pottstown Area Industrial Development, Inc. and the Borough of Pottstown.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Amazon to Add 4,800 Jobs in the Philadelphia Region

Amazon is hiring 4,800 employees in the Philadelphia area, with jobs concentrated in transportation and fulfillment, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The announcement was made at a press conference Tuesday morning at Philadelphia City Hall. Starting wage for the new jobs will be $18 an hour and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

The Old Farmer’s Almanac Prediction for Winter 2022: Keep Those Parkas and Snow Shovels Handy

The Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a trying winter for the Philadelphia region. Its prognosticators see periods of frigid temperatures accompanied by above-average snowfall. Michael Tanenbaum buttoned up the details for Philly Voice. The 230-year-old publication released its 2021-22 winter predictions last week with a map that shows the anticipated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy