Montco is Home to Three of the Most Marvelous Mountain Biking Areas in the Region

Image via Pexels.

Montgomery County is home to three of the ten best places to go mountain biking in the Philadelphia region, writes Melissa Martens for Philadelphia Magazine.

Spring Mountain in Schwenksville is ideal for riders who enjoy hills. It offers one of the most technical rides in the region: the four-mile all-mountain XC loop that starts with a vigorous hill and rock gardens and continues over ladder bridges, winding switchbacks, and more hills.

Meanwhile, Valley Forge National Historical Park in King of Prussia is the perfect place to enjoy a ride while learning about the past. It offers several family-friendly routes, including the paved 6.6-mile Joseph Plumb Martin Trail and the 4.5-mile Chapel Trail.

Finally, Wissahickon Valley Park in Wissahickon offers a ride with a variety of terrain types. The main trail is the 10.5-mile Wissahickon Loop. Some highlights include a rubble-filled descent and having to ride over a balance beam.

And if you like exploring, there are other trails that extend off the main loop so your ride can be as long or as short as you like. Get outside and enjoy the weather and all the amazing trails Montgomery County has to offer, as well as the other counties in the Philadelphia region.

