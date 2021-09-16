CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

CCHS announces homecoming court at homecoming pep rally

Gillette News Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year’s homecoming pep rally for Campbell County High School was made possible because of variances to existing public health orders and was held on the football field. This year’s pep rally, as with many aspects of the school year thus far, looked more like it would have before COVID-19 was a concern. The gym was crowded, and the students buzzed with energy that comes from getting out of the day’s final hour of class.

