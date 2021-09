Britt Reid and his attorney appeared for a scheduling conference on Thursday morning to set a trial for charges stemming from drunk driving charges. Reid, the former K.C. Chiefs assistant coach and son of head coach Andy Reid, is charged with a felony driving under the influence that seriously injured two children on February 4, 2021. As you may recall, Reid was allegedly driving 83 miles per hour when he struck two cars on the side of an entrance ramp. Reid allegedly told officers that he had been drinking.

