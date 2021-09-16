The Go-Go’s Set to Take Part in Rock Hall Event Before Induction Ceremony

Todd Rundgren gave the light in Cleveland’s eyes a good look and said … eh. The genre-bending tunesmith, long overlooked by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame until this year’s induction class, has confirmed the obvious about if he’ll be attending his induction next month: No thanks. “It’s been up and down and in and out with them,” he told Ultimate Classic Rock. “My relationship with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, quite obviously, it’s not copacetic.” Funny enough, Rundgren will be performing a show in Cincinnati the same evening, October 30 (Google Maps check: four hours away) and suggested that he would maybe accept the honor virtually for the benefit of his fanbase. “I have offered to do something live for them from my venue. I will stop my show and acknowledge the award and mostly acknowledge my fans, because it’s for them,” he explained. “They’re the ones who wanted it, and now they’ve got it.” It’s a nice move, coming from a man who once labeled the Hall as a “scam” for “dead people.”

