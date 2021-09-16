The Go-Go’s Set to Take Part in Rock Hall Event Before Induction Ceremony
The Go-Go’s will be taking part in a pre-Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction event next month in Cleveland. Per Cleveland.com, “Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock and Kathy Valentine will take part in a book signing and fan Q&A event at the Rock Hall on Oct. 29. The museum has yet to announce specific details for the event. However, a publicist for Schock, who is set to release her book ‘Made In Hollywood: All Access with The Go-Go’s’ on Oct. 26, confirmed it is happening.”963kklz.com
