The Go-Go’s Set to Take Part in Rock Hall Event Before Induction Ceremony

By ebanas
963kklz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Go-Go’s will be taking part in a pre-Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction event next month in Cleveland. Per Cleveland.com, “Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock and Kathy Valentine will take part in a book signing and fan Q&A event at the Rock Hall on Oct. 29. The museum has yet to announce specific details for the event. However, a publicist for Schock, who is set to release her book ‘Made In Hollywood: All Access with The Go-Go’s’ on Oct. 26, confirmed it is happening.”

