Molecular Clonal Tracking Method Captures Lung Cancer Treatment Response, Resistance Features

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Lung cancer is very prevalent in the world. And in the United States, especially in Kentucky, lung cancer kills more than breast cancer, colon cancer, and prostate cancer combined. It is seen more disproportionately in Kentucky because of the high smoking density in the state. The problem with lung cancer is, historically, it is caught in the later stages. According to Dr. Michael Gieske, primary care physician at St. Elizabeth Physicians, "We started going and looking for cancer in an earlier stage, and we found that if you catch lung cancer early in stage one or stage two, you have up to a greater than 90% chance of curing that cancer."

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO