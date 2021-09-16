Molecular Clonal Tracking Method Captures Lung Cancer Treatment Response, Resistance Features
NEW YORK – A Genentech team has demonstrated a method for teasing out treatment response and resistance mechanisms for clonal cancer cell populations that uses single-cell transcriptome sequencing and clonal fitness mapping. "Current paradigms to characterize drug response and resistance depend heavily on endpoint assessment after prolonged drug exposure," co-corresponding...www.genomeweb.com
Comments / 0