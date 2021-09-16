CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan igaming operators post record month in August; casinos lag in recovery

Michigan's gaming operators generated $113.1 million in revenue from igaming and online sports betting during August, according to a report issued by the Michigan Gaming Commission Thursday. Of the total, igaming accounted for $97.2 million surpassing the previous high of $95.1 million set in March earlier this year. Online sports betting contributed $15.9 million with a handle of $192.3 million.

