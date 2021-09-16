Michigan igaming operators post record month in August; casinos lag in recovery

The gaming compact between the state of Connecticut and the Mohegan Tribe is scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Wednesday, meaning it will become operational as the tribe and other stakeholders continue to move closer to a firm sports betting launch date. Notice of the publishing was made public on the Federal Register website Tuesday morning. As of 1 p.m. ET, there was no notice about when the compact between the state and the Mashantucket Pequots would be published. Both pacts were approved by the U.S. Department of the Interior last Thursday.

