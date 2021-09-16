CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premium Natural Bath Salts

By Kalina Nedelcheva
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese fully vegan and natural bath salts are guaranteed to elevate bath time—and they certainly play into the whole concept of at-home wellness retreats. In a time where people work around the clock, while trying to balance social life, hobbies, and family, it is important to take some time for one's self. This is why brands like SELV RITUEL exist. Founded by stylist, photographer, and avid traveler Sarah Laroche, the Montreal-based company delivers an enriching line of natural bath salts. The experience description of each product poetically captures the bathing moment. For Soleil Bath Salt, for instance, the use of the natural bath salt is described as "the scorching sun that warms each rose. The scent of roses envelops you and permeates you." To achieve this dream, SELV RITUEL used Himalayan pink salt, absolute oils damask roses, essence roses, and Vitamin E.

purewow.com

The 12 Best Bath Salts for a Truly Relaxing Evening

At the end of a particularly stressful day, there’s nothing quite as relaxing as lighting a few candles and taking a nice, hot bath. While bubbles and shower bombs are a great touch, if you really want to elevate your soak session, you’re going to want to throw the best bath salts into the mix. Different types claim to have different benefits, but we’re here to help you narrow down the best ones for the ultimate routine.
LIFESTYLE
