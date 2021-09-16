Premium Natural Bath Salts

These fully vegan and natural bath salts are guaranteed to elevate bath time—and they certainly play into the whole concept of at-home wellness retreats. In a time where people work around the clock, while trying to balance social life, hobbies, and family, it is important to take some time for one's self. This is why brands like SELV RITUEL exist. Founded by stylist, photographer, and avid traveler Sarah Laroche, the Montreal-based company delivers an enriching line of natural bath salts. The experience description of each product poetically captures the bathing moment. For Soleil Bath Salt, for instance, the use of the natural bath salt is described as "the scorching sun that warms each rose. The scent of roses envelops you and permeates you." To achieve this dream, SELV RITUEL used Himalayan pink salt, absolute oils damask roses, essence roses, and Vitamin E.