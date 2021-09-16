This Soup Inspired Lidia Bastianich's Upcoming 2021 Cookbook
Lidia Bastianich spent much of 2020 and the pandemic revisiting one of her favorite recipes: rice and potato soup. In fact, the family-friendly dish inspired the theme of her forthcoming cookbook titled "Lidia's a Pot, a Pan, and a Bowl: Simple Recipes for Perfect Meals," which comes out this October. In an interview with Taste of Home, the Italian chef and restaurateur explained that the vegetable soup is both "economical and delicious," making it the perfect backbone for a cookbook centered around easily achievable one-pot meals.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0