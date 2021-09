There’s one thing that drives Edith Murway-Traina of Tampa, Florida, to push herself every time she steps into the gym: the applause. As a lifelong performer, the former dance teacher originally from the Bronx craves the spotlight. She’s the life of any party and will try just about any physical activity for fun, which is how she wound up weightlifting in her 90s!

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO