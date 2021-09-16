CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mostly Sunny & Warm Afternoon -Derek Sibley

news8000.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkies will be mostly sunny for most of today with temperatures in the upper 70s early, followed by highs in the low 80s later in the day. A cold front will be entering our area tomorrow to bring us widespread clouds, a slight chance of rain, and slightly cooler temperatures too.

www.news8000.com

KSLA

Strong cold front arrives Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had an amazing weekend! As we kick off a new week we are tracking a strong cold front on the way for the ArkLaTex Tuesday afternoon and evening. Behind the front we are expecting a true taste of fall as both our temperatures and humidity will fall significantly for the ArkLaTex. Expect unbelievable weather Wednesday and Thursday with our temperatures, but not the humidity, starting to rise Friday. An early preview of your weekend forecast will show temperatures that could be in the 90s, but the mugginess for the most part will be muted for the region. In the tropics we have two named systems, Peter and Rose, that thankfully do not pose any current rise to land, but demonstrate that we are at the peak of hurricane season still.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Q2 News

Scattered showers today, Dry rest of the week

Cooler air continues to blanket the area and Billings may struggle to get out of the 50s today. A trough (disturbance) will move east across the region kicking up showers and perhaps a weak thunderstorm or two this afternoon into the early evening. There’ll be a decent chance of more snow in the Beartooths and Bighorns.
BILLINGS, MT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Coming As Work Week Begins

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday was summer’s final gift to us. It was a kiss of spectacular weather before the smackdown of rain and chilly start to fall. The low for Sunday night is 70. (Credit: CBS 2) A disturbance lifts north across the area late Sunday night and Monday morning, resulting in widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Monday’s temperatures will drop to near seasonal values, but humidity will be on the rise. (Credit: CBS 2) Late Monday night and Tuesday morning, a cold front will sweep past the area triggering gusty storms and a few downpours. (Credit: CBS 2) There is a Marginal Risk severe weather for far western DeKalb and LaSalle counties on Monday night. This is level one of five – the lowest – and the threat is damaging winds from a line of storms but can’t rule out a brief QLCS tornado embedded in the line. (Credit: CBS 2) This Marginal Risk it could be shifted farther east by Monday. It’s worth watching. The high for Monday is 80. (Credit: CBS 2) Much cooler fall-like air pours in behind this front for the start of fall on Wednesday. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Tuesday is 73, Wednesday just 68, and Thursday 67.
CHICAGO, IL
news8000.com

ALERT DAY: Strong Thunderstorms Possible This Evening -Derek Sibley

Skies will remain cloudy through most of the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70s. Will see chances of thunderstorms start to increase as we approach the early evening. A strong cold front will move through our area this evening. Ahead of the front, a line of showers and thunderstorms...
Newsday

LI forecast: Sunny and warm, but with chance for rip currents

Long Islanders can expect a pleasant start to the workweek Monday, with clear skies, calm winds and a high around 75 degrees, the National Weather Service said, although there is a moderate risk for rip currents at South Shore beaches. The National Weather Service reports that a surf height of...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain returns to the forecast. Off/on showers today but rain chances spike overnight tonight. Some strong storms possible across #Chicago. Gusty wind is the main threat. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/fnJLB33GZE — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) September 20, 2021 Monday’s temperatures will be in the low 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A cold front moves in Monday night, with heavier rain arriving overnight into the morning. A cool down takes effect Tuesday when temperatures drop to the 70s. It’s finally happening … fall weather arrives this week 🍁 @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Li3NvoTq8P — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) September 20, 2021 Cool temperatures continue Wednesday for the first official day of fall.
CHICAGO, IL

