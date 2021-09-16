CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin 'Right to Return' Policy Implemented for the First Time

By Diana Ionescu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily Nonko reports on a proposed development in North Austin that "will triple the size of a small existing park, add retail and non-profit space, and build hundreds of affordable homes with Austin’s new Right to Stay and Right to Return policies, which allow working-class families currently living in the gentrifying neighborhood to find permanently affordable places to stay, and also allow displaced families with historic ties to the neighborhood to be preferred for affordable units." The Austin City Council passed the policies in 2018 in an effort to help "families affected by gentrification in certain Austin neighborhoods."

