LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Fire Department is celebrating its 150th year of service and it’s also adding a new member to the ranks, a new junior fire chief. Congratulations to Ashlynn Stephens! The fifth grader is from Coventry Oaks Elementary. Her essay and presentation stood out from the rest. Her theme on knowing the sounds of fire safety earned her the title of Junior Fire Chief for 2021.