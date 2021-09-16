Editorial: Megaphone mayhem challenging for all of us

Shouting in the highest volumes isn’t a new 21st century way to get messages across. That’s been going on for a long time.

Perhaps we just have more megaphones pointed at us these days.

At every turn, there’s information for us to digest and consume. We’re human. We do it. We frustrate ourselves to no end with it, swear off it, and then rinse and repeat the process.

We’ve lost a good bit of our individuality along the way. And that’s too bad.

Independent thinking is a great thing to have. We take in information, which is now more accessible than ever, and we mull it over with a careful thought process.

Oh, wait, we don’t mull? We’re not careful?

Let’s be honest — we’re an instant society. How we ever struggled through the dial-up internet days is a wonder, but yet that’s about a generation ago and seems as foreign as black and white television or not having a cellphone.

We’re looking for the instant information, the instant gratification, and the instant connection. We’ll pretty much do whatever it takes to achieve whatever the whim is upon our imperfect and impatient little minds.

And that’s causing plenty of grief throughout today’s society. All of us, pretty much without exception, are guilty. We hear or see something, and we instantly generate an opinion. More times than not, we pick a side — why there has to be a side to everything is amazing.

Politics. School. Health.

Just pick any subject among those or hundreds of others and think about the last week — if we can remember back through that many thoughts — and objectively try to judge what happened. We’re filled with so much information on a daily basis that we believe we can rightly judge not only for ourselves but anyone else in shouting distance.

When in reality, we really can’t. We’re individuals.

The wisest among us remain at all ages. The young ones are teaching us new things. The older ones still have the sagest of advice, taken from a time when they were learning from the Greatest Generation. For our 2 cents, all these technology marvels notwithstanding, that was America at its all-time best.

We’ve said before and repeat today, all of us are entitled to our emotions. Whatever they may be with whatever is happening in our lives, we have every right to our feelings.

The events after is what will define us. We should understand the emotions that can cause a waste of our energy and time as well as those that can spur us to battle for the things we care about. In each case, there is an opportunity for others to join us.

For as much as the megaphones all seem to be pointed at us, we also have one. And we don’t always know in what direction it will amplify.

Best not to take any chances.

Be constructive. Have respect for everyone, even if we disagree with their position.

For they are entitled, too.