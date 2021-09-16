CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-time All-American wrestler Bo Nickal set to make MMA debut Sept. 24 at Island Fights 69 in Florida

By Danny Segura, Follow @dannyseguratv
 4 days ago
Bo Nickal has a date and opponent for his MMA debut.

The four-time All-American wrestler competes in his first professional fight Sept. 24 against David Conley at Island Fights 69. The bout will be contested at middleweight and MMA Junkie confirmed it’s set to take place in a ring and not a cage.

Island Fights 69 takes place at Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla. Rapper John Gabbana and social media influencer Supreme Patty fight in the main event in a sanctioned celebrity boxing match.

Nickal, a Penn State wrestling star, has been training for quite some time for his transition to MMA. The 25-year-old announced in late 2019 he was taking his talents to the MMA world. Nickal has been training at an American Top Team gym in Pennsylvania.

Nickal joins Bubba Jenkins, Ed Ruth, Phil Davis and other Penn State wrestlers who have transitioned to MMA.

Conley fights out of Georgia. He’s 1-0 in his professional MMA career. He made his pro debut in May and won by submission.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

