Baltimore County Detectives Looking To Identify Victim Of Crime

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County officer was charged and removed from duty after he was accused of pointing his department-issued gun at another driver, authorities said Thursday.
Cpl. James Thornley, 47, was suspended without pay and is the subject of an internal investigation after his arrest Wednesday, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.
Thornley was booked into the Prince George’s County Correctional Center, where he’s being held without bond on charges of assault, reckless endangerment and use of a firearm in a violent crime.
The arrest stems from an incident that happened about 7 a.m. Aug. 26 near the intersection of Forest Drive and Chinquapin Round Road in Annapolis, the Annapolis Police Department said.
Officers answering a road rage call that morning met with a woman who told them another driver, who was dressed in a Prince George’s County police uniform, pulled a handgun and pointed it at her.
No one was hurt during the incident.
Based on the victim’s report, investigators identified the suspect as Thornley, who was off-duty and driving his personal vehicle home from work at the time.
Thornley, a patrol officer, is an 18-year veteran of the force who joined the Prince George’s County Police Department in 2003.
