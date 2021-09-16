CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Shelley's First Edition of 'Frankenstein' Sells for Record-Breaking $1.17 Million

By Catherine Ferris
"It is more common rebound in leather, so a copy like this, particularly in fine condition, is highly desirable to collectors," said book specialist Heather Weintraub.

(UPI) A first edition of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein set a new world record for a printed work by a woman when it was auctioned for $1.17 million. The three-volume copy of Frankenstein, which still bears its original boards from its 1818 printing, had been projected to sell for $200,000 to $300,000 by auction house Christie's, but the sale closed with a top bid many times that estimate.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
