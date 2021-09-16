CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turning warmer by Friday

By Ben Frechette
mynbc5.com
 4 days ago

After a beautiful Thursday afternoon, temperatures drop into the 50s tonight under mostly clear skies. Partly sunny conditions are expected Friday, but highs get closer to 80° alongside increasing humidity. A few showers and more clouds are expected Saturday, but no washout expected. Then, another mostly sunny day for Sunday!...

www.mynbc5.com

KSLA

Strong cold front arrives Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had an amazing weekend! As we kick off a new week we are tracking a strong cold front on the way for the ArkLaTex Tuesday afternoon and evening. Behind the front we are expecting a true taste of fall as both our temperatures and humidity will fall significantly for the ArkLaTex. Expect unbelievable weather Wednesday and Thursday with our temperatures, but not the humidity, starting to rise Friday. An early preview of your weekend forecast will show temperatures that could be in the 90s, but the mugginess for the most part will be muted for the region. In the tropics we have two named systems, Peter and Rose, that thankfully do not pose any current rise to land, but demonstrate that we are at the peak of hurricane season still.
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Coming As Work Week Begins

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday was summer’s final gift to us. It was a kiss of spectacular weather before the smackdown of rain and chilly start to fall. The low for Sunday night is 70. (Credit: CBS 2) A disturbance lifts north across the area late Sunday night and Monday morning, resulting in widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Monday’s temperatures will drop to near seasonal values, but humidity will be on the rise. (Credit: CBS 2) Late Monday night and Tuesday morning, a cold front will sweep past the area triggering gusty storms and a few downpours. (Credit: CBS 2) There is a Marginal Risk severe weather for far western DeKalb and LaSalle counties on Monday night. This is level one of five – the lowest – and the threat is damaging winds from a line of storms but can’t rule out a brief QLCS tornado embedded in the line. (Credit: CBS 2) This Marginal Risk it could be shifted farther east by Monday. It’s worth watching. The high for Monday is 80. (Credit: CBS 2) Much cooler fall-like air pours in behind this front for the start of fall on Wednesday. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Tuesday is 73, Wednesday just 68, and Thursday 67.
CHICAGO, IL
mynbc5.com

More nice weather Monday

It's one of the cooler mornings of the season with temperatures on Monday morning dipping into the 40s and even some places in the 30s. There could even be some frost in the highest terrain! But with all the sunshine we're expecting Monday temperatures will bounce back quickly, highs will end up into the mid70s with a south wind around 10 mph to help with the warm up. Another gorgeous September day, so enjoy!
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

A dry week and warmer weekend ahead – Mark

Here’s a look at the rest of your day: mid to high 60s throughout the afternoon. We’ll see a warming trend through the end of the week. Today’s highs are well below average with mid to high 60s for most of the region. Tomorrow, we’ll get warmer. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
northwestmoinfo.com

Warmer, Drier Weather Likely to Continue Into Fall

(Radio Iowa) Autumn arrives this week, but forecasters don’t expect much change in terms of the warmer, drier weather for the next month or so. Brian Fuchs, a climatologist with the National Drought Mitigation Center, says October temperatures look to stay above-normal. “Those above-normal chances of above-normal temperatures are really...
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
mynbc5.com

Tracking showers for midweek

Tonight won't be as chilly as last night, with a mostly clear sky!. Clouds start to increase Tuesday, and a south wind picks up. The first day of fall is Wednesday, and skies become overcast in the afternoon. A few towns will see a shower. Widespread showers arrive Thursday, lasting...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain returns to the forecast. Off/on showers today but rain chances spike overnight tonight. Some strong storms possible across #Chicago. Gusty wind is the main threat. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/fnJLB33GZE — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) September 20, 2021 Monday’s temperatures will be in the low 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A cold front moves in Monday night, with heavier rain arriving overnight into the morning. A cool down takes effect Tuesday when temperatures drop to the 70s. It’s finally happening … fall weather arrives this week 🍁 @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Li3NvoTq8P — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) September 20, 2021 Cool temperatures continue Wednesday for the first official day of fall.
CHICAGO, IL

