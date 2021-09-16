CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, GA

Flood Advisory issued for Burke, Richmond by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-16 13:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Burke; Richmond The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Burke County in east central Georgia Eastern Richmond County in east central Georgia Western Aiken County in central South Carolina * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 116 PM EDT, Doppler radar, spotters, and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain that may cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Aiken, North Augusta, Aiken Mall, Clearwater, Augusta, Belvedere, New Ellenton, Jackson, Gloverville, Graniteville, USC Aiken, Citizens Park, Augusta Regional Airport, McBean, Aiken Municipal Airport, Burnettown, Boyd Pond Park, Redcliffe Plantation State Historic Site and Savannah River Site Badge Office. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain may result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

