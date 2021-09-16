CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telfair County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Telfair by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Telfair Heavy rain will impact portions of southwestern Telfair County through 215 PM EDT At 112 PM EDT, continued showers with heavy rain were over Jacksonville, or 14 miles north of Broxton, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, China Hill, Horse Creek Wma and Workmore. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

