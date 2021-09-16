Chris Fowler: Penn State White Out ‘A Stroke Of Genius’
ESPN play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler is back calling this year’s White Out alongside Kirk Herbstreit for the sixth consecutive year. The pair were on scene for Penn State’s massive upset over then-No. 2 Ohio State back in 2016, and they’ve returned to call the Nittany Lions’ biggest home game of the season every year since. ESPN’s College GameDay will also be back in our borough for their fifth-straight White Out.onwardstate.com
