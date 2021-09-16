BGSU, Owens receive campus-safety grants

Rep. Haraz Ghanbari (R., Perrysburg) Thursday announced about $206,000 worth of campus-safety grants for Bowling Green State University and Owens Community College.

BGSU is receiving $102,964 while Owens is getting $102,800, according to a news release.

Mr. Ghanbari said in a statement the funds are through a grant program initiated through legislation last year to enhance school security.

During the 133rd General Assembly last year, Mr. Ghanbari co-sponsored Senate Bill 310 to fund the program. The release of funding was recently approved by the Ohio State Controlling Board for 27 higher education institutions that included the two in Wood County.

Schools had to conduct a security and vulnerability assessment to identify potential areas for improvement in order to be eligible for the grant. Eligible expenses include but are not limited to improved lighting in parking lots, security cameras at building entrances, and secure doors.