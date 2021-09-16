CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perrysburg, OH

BGSU, Owens receive campus-safety grants

Rep. Haraz Ghanbari (R., Perrysburg) Thursday announced about $206,000 worth of campus-safety grants for Bowling Green State University and Owens Community College.

BGSU is receiving $102,964 while Owens is getting $102,800, according to a news release.

Mr. Ghanbari said in a statement the funds are through a grant program initiated through legislation last year to enhance school security.

During the 133rd General Assembly last year, Mr. Ghanbari co-sponsored Senate Bill 310 to fund the program. The release of funding was recently approved by the Ohio State Controlling Board for 27 higher education institutions that included the two in Wood County.

Schools had to conduct a security and vulnerability assessment to identify potential areas for improvement in order to be eligible for the grant. Eligible expenses include but are not limited to improved lighting in parking lots, security cameras at building entrances, and secure doors.

This week's coronavirus vaccine schedule is announced

This week’s coronavirus walk-in vaccination clinics are as follows:. ■ Monday: Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, 635 N. Erie St., Toledo, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; US Together, 3450 W. Central Ave., Suite 118, Toledo, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Fulton County Health Department, 606 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wood County Health Department, 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Rd., Bowling Green, from noon to 6 p.m..
TOLEDO, OH
Local activists, officials protest new redistricting maps

The Rev. Willie Perryman knocked on the door of the Ohio Attorney General’s Toledo office in One Government Center with no reply Monday morning. Shortly after, the president of the Toledo chapter of the NAACP told a group of people with him the office was empty for remodeling, and he had been in touch with a representative by phone to schedule a meeting instead. The group briefly chanted “Knock on the door!” before leaving.
TOLEDO, OH
Ohio's redistricting efforts hit snag

COLUMBUS — The failure of a state panel last week to reach bipartisan consensus on 10-year maps for state legislative districts has raised questions as to whether voter-approved reforms for drawing new congressional districts will fare any better.
OHIO STATE
James C. Intagliata (1941-2021)

James C. Intagliata, a health insurance negotiator by day, who by night became “the voice of the Cardinals,” as the longtime announcer for Cardinal Stritch High School games, died Friday in ProMedica Bay Park Hospital. He was 80.
NORTHWOOD, OH
