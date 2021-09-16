Ames grants available to support events that would 'improve quality of life' for residents
Apply by Oct. 15 to fund your event or activity that will "improve the quality of life" in Ames and "have the potential to attract visitors." The Ames Convention & Visitors Bureau Community Grant Program has opened the application period for 2022 Community Grants, according to a news release. The program offers grants annually to support events and activities open to the general public.www.tricountytimes.com
