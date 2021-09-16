CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ames, IA

Ames grants available to support events that would 'improve quality of life' for residents

tricountytimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApply by Oct. 15 to fund your event or activity that will "improve the quality of life" in Ames and "have the potential to attract visitors." The Ames Convention & Visitors Bureau Community Grant Program has opened the application period for 2022 Community Grants, according to a news release. The program offers grants annually to support events and activities open to the general public.

www.tricountytimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Ames, IA
Government
Fox News

Gabby Petito: Timeline of missing woman's cross-country road trip

Investigators on Sunday discovered a body consistent with the description of Gabby Petito but stopped short of confirming a positive ID of her remains. The 22-year-old's family had reported her missing the previous week, after a monthslong cross-country road trip. Below is a timeline of Petito's travels across the country...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Gannett#The Ames Tribune#Twitter
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden uses Trump-era tool against Haiti migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on a contested Trump-era policy as it disperses thousands of Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border near the small South Texas city of Del Rio. Much to the dismay of migrant advocates, the Department of Homeland Security is invoking the public health...
POTUS
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy