Columbus, OH

galen tipton uses her music to craft miniature universes of sound

By Taylor Linzinmeir
Alternative Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen to anything by galen tipton and prepare to step inside a world unlike any other you’ve experienced before. The musician based in Columbus, Ohio, has learned how to meticulously craft alternate realities completely out of sound, immersing listeners into a feeling without having to use any words. As the creator of these mystifying mini universes, tipton writes her own rules—and isn’t afraid to break them when she needs to.

