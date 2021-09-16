galen tipton uses her music to craft miniature universes of sound
Listen to anything by galen tipton and prepare to step inside a world unlike any other you’ve experienced before. The musician based in Columbus, Ohio, has learned how to meticulously craft alternate realities completely out of sound, immersing listeners into a feeling without having to use any words. As the creator of these mystifying mini universes, tipton writes her own rules—and isn’t afraid to break them when she needs to.www.altpress.com
