Harvest of Ohio, a medical marijuana dispensary chain, held a soft opening for its newest location in Athens on Wednesday. The dispensary, located at 711 W. Union St., is one of three Harvest of Ohio locations across the state. The company has one location in Columbus and another in Beavercreek, which opens Sept. 29. All locations are open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m..

OHIO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO