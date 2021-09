Former FIFA World Player of the Year Ronaldo Nazário has warned PSG not to think that their signing of Lionel Messi will guarantee they win the Champions League. The ex-Barcelona and Real Madrid forward, who is widely considered to be one of the best players of his generation, says there are 'many factors' that determine whether a club can win on Europe's biggest stage and that an overreliance on individual players is dangerous.

UEFA ・ 13 DAYS AGO