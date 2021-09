A collaboration between Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd was truly a matter of when, not if. After a nine-year release silence, the Swedish kings have more than reassured the world that they haven’t missed a beat as they start to roll out the red carpet for their debut album, Paradise Again. Following a performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Swedish House Mafia flew halfway across the globe to supply Brooklyn—their first time in the city that never sleeps since 2013—with what was originally understood to be another live rendering of “It Gets Better” and “Lifetime” during the VMAs’ pre-show countdown.

