Obituaries

Kevin L. Ivery

Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 4 days ago
FARRELL — A homegoing celebration in honor of Kevin L. Ivery will be held Saturday (Sept. 18) at 10 a.m. at Hour of Power Full Gospel Tabernacle, 1126 Fruit Ave. His family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church. Mr. Ivery departed this life Sept. 9...

My Daily Record.com

Ruth L. Strickland, 91

FOUR OAKS —Ruth Lassiter Strickland, 91, of Keene Road, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Wake Medical Center, Raleigh. She was born March 7, 1930, in Johnston County. Services provided by Rose & Graham Funeral Home, Four Oaks.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
NANCY L. GRIFFIN

Graveside service for Nancy L. Griffin was held at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Mulberry Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1400 Mulberry Church Road, Sumter. A public viewing was held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday. She was born on Dec. 17, 1938, in Brodgen, to the late Clarice Wilson...
SUMTER, SC
Kenton Times

Obit Ronda L. Hughes

Ronda met Jesus on Sept. 3, 2021, passing away peacefully at Marion General Hospital following a brief illness. Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Monday, September 13th at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger. Memorial contributions may be made to...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
recordargusnews.com

Ronald L. Pfaff

At noon on Labor Day, Ronald L. Pfaff, of Greenville, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma. Ronald was born on April 25, 1946, to amazing parents, Kenneth and Mary Jane (Pickering) Pfaff, in Geneva, Pa. His childhood was spent on Edgewood Drive Extension, Transfer, and enjoying summers boating and […]
GREENVILLE, PA
WAVY News 10

IAHR: Commander Marcus Ivery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Following in his parents footsteps and dedicating his life to serving our country has brought more joy and fulfillment than Commander Marcus Ivery ever thought possible. He has served in the U.S. Coast Guard for more than 20 years and is proving he’s committed to serving his country and community.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
tallasseetribune.com

EST/CROSS,L.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN RE: THE ESTATE OF LISA H CROSS, who is also known as: LISA RUTH CROSS, and who is also known as: LISA H. STEPHENS, DECEASED CASE NO: 2021-278 NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR SUMMARY DISTRIBUTION OF ESTATE TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES: ROBERT L. CROSS, PETITIONER, pursuant to Code of Alabama 1975, Section 43-2-690, et seq., as amended, has filed with the Probate Court of Elmore County, Alabama a Petition for Summery Distribution of the Estate of LISA H. CROSS, who is also known as LISA RUTH CROSS, and who is also known as LISA H. STEPHENS. All persons or interested parties having any claim to such Estate or having an objection to the Summary Distribution of such Estate must make the same known in writing in an instrument filed with this court within thirty (30) days of the date of this Publication. If no claim or objection is filed with the Court within such thirty (30) days, the Court may enter an Order authorizing such Summary Distribution. JOHN THORNTON JUDGE OF PROBATE ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA Attorney for Petitioner: LINDA BENSON ATTORNEY AT LAW PO BOX 780818 TALLASSEE, ALABAMA 36078 334-283-5800 Tallassee Tribune: Sept. 8,2021 EST/CROSS,L.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
CBS Boston

Jeff Coombs, Abington Man Killed On 9/11, Honored With Final Memorial Road Race

ABINGTON (CBS) — The Jeff Coombs Memorial Foundation hosted its 20th and final Memorial Road Race, Walk and Family Day in his honor on Sunday in Abington. The event was founded in memory of Jeff Coombs, an Abington husband and father of three who was killed in the terrorist attacks on September 11. He was aboard American Airlines Flight 11 when it crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. The yearly event pays tribute those who lost their lives on 9/11 and troops who fought in wars after the terrorist attacks. This year, it also honored the essential workers...
ABINGTON, MA
Youngstown, OH
