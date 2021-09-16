Kevin L. Ivery

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN RE: THE ESTATE OF LISA H CROSS, who is also known as: LISA RUTH CROSS, and who is also known as: LISA H. STEPHENS, DECEASED CASE NO: 2021-278 NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR SUMMARY DISTRIBUTION OF ESTATE TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES: ROBERT L. CROSS, PETITIONER, pursuant to Code of Alabama 1975, Section 43-2-690, et seq., as amended, has filed with the Probate Court of Elmore County, Alabama a Petition for Summery Distribution of the Estate of LISA H. CROSS, who is also known as LISA RUTH CROSS, and who is also known as LISA H. STEPHENS. All persons or interested parties having any claim to such Estate or having an objection to the Summary Distribution of such Estate must make the same known in writing in an instrument filed with this court within thirty (30) days of the date of this Publication. If no claim or objection is filed with the Court within such thirty (30) days, the Court may enter an Order authorizing such Summary Distribution. JOHN THORNTON JUDGE OF PROBATE ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA Attorney for Petitioner: LINDA BENSON ATTORNEY AT LAW PO BOX 780818 TALLASSEE, ALABAMA 36078 334-283-5800 Tallassee Tribune: Sept. 8,2021 EST/CROSS,L.

ELMORE COUNTY, AL ・ 12 DAYS AGO