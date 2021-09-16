Gabby Petito timeline: Everything we know in the North Port woman’s disappearance

FAST FACTS

North Port police name fiancé Brian Laundrie as person of interest, describe him as uncooperative with the investigation

Van used by Petito and Laundrie on cross-country road trip recovered by North Port police

Laundrie’s attorney releases statement saying Laundrie will be “remaining in the background” of the investigation

Police release bodycam video of Aug. 12 incident between the couple

NORTH PORT, Fla. – Gabby Petito’s story has gained national attention after her fiancé showed up in Florida alone while the couple was on a cross-country van trip.

Petito is a resident of North Port, Florida where the couple shares a home.

Below is a timeline of events starting from when the couple embarked on their road trip up to the latest updates in the case.

TIMELINE OF DISAPPEARANCE:

July 2

Gabrielle (Gabby) Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie leave New York in a white Ford van and travel west on a cross-country road trip, both Laundrie and Petito are posting frequently on Instagram and begin documenting their trip in a Youtube video.

August 12

During the couple’s trip, Utah police officers confirmed they responded to an incident involving Laundrie and Petito on August 12, about a month before she was reported missing. Neither Laundrie nor Petito were the reporting party.

A witness told officers they had seen Laundrie and Petito get into a physical altercation outside of their van. The couple told officers they had gotten into an argument when Petito began slapping Laundrie. He reportedly grabbed Petito’s face and pushed her back.

The couple told officers they did not want any charges to be filed. Instead, police made arrangements for the couple to separate for the night.

Read the full police report below:

August 19

Petito posts YouTube video ‘Beginning Our Van Life Journey’ documenting the initial stages of their road trip.

August 21

Petito sent updates to her family several times a week after the trip started on July 2. She last spoke with her father and stepmother on Facetime on Aug. 21, the family reports.

Gabrielle Petito, courtesy of the Suffolk County Police Department

August 25

Petito posts on Instagram for the last time with caption ‘Happy Halloween.’

August 30

Petito’s mom, Nichole Schmidt, said she last heard from Petito on Aug. 30 in the form of a text. Her family believed she was in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming when they heard from her last.

Family members said they noticed the 22-year-old’s Instagram posts slowing down toward the end of August around the same time they lost communication with her.

September 1

Brian Laundrie returns home to North Port alone.

Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle Petito

September 11

Family reports that Petito is missing just before 7 p.m. On the same day, the white Ford van the couple was driving across the country is recovered by North Port police at Petito and Laundrie’s home.

September 13

Local authorities & the FBI release information to the public asking for tips on Petito’s whereabouts. The 22-year-old’s disappearance starts drawing local and national attention.

The FBI sets up a national hotline to receive tips: 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324). Tips can also be submitted to tips.fbi.gov.

September 14

Gabby Petito’s family releases first statement begging Laundrie to come forward with information on Petito’s whereabouts.

The Schmidt and Petito family are going through the worst moments of their lives. Their beautiful twenty-two year old daughter is missing and the one person that can help find Gabby refuses to help. Brian Laundrie was traveling with Gabby in the Grand Teton – Yellowstone area. They were traveling together in Gabby’s 2012 Ford Transit van. That is where we believe Gabby was last seen. Brian is refusing to tell Gabby’s family where he last saw her. Brian is also refusing to explain why he left Gabby all alone and drove her van to Florida. These are critical questions that require immediate answers. The Schmidt and Petito family beg the Laundrie family to not “remain in the background” but to help find who Brian referred to as the love of his life. How does Brian stay in the background when he is the one person that knows where Gabby is located? The Schmidt and Petito family implore Brian to come forward and at least tell us if we are looking in the right area

Laundrie’s lawyer releases first public statement saying his client with ‘remain in the background’ during this time.

“This is understandably an extremely difficult time for both the Petito family and the Laundrie family. It is our understanding that a search has been organized for Miss Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. On behalf of the Laundrie family it is our hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is re-united with her family. On the advice of counsel the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment.”

September 15

North Port police named Brian Laundrie as a person of interest.

Police described Laundrie as uncooperative with the investigation.

Gabby Petito’s family releases a second statement following the North Port Police Department’s announcement.

“Every day the search for Gabby continues the Schmidt and Petito family becomes more desperate. They are frantically searching for answers and information in their daughter’s disappearance while Brian sits in the comfort of his home. Brian claims he wants to sit in the background while we search for Gabby in the wilderness of the Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks. Brian left Gabby in the wilderness with grizzly bears and wolves while he sits in the comfort of his home. In his home! Brian, how could you do this to Gabby? You selfishly remain silent while Gabby is all alone in the wilderness. Brian, your silence is reprehensible! We beg you to do the right thing and help us bing Gabby home. Brian, whatever happened in Wyoming, happened. The only thing you can control is what you do now. Tell us where Gabby is. You tarnish your love for her with your silence.” -Richard Stafford, family spokesperson

Laundrie’s lawyer releases a second staying standing behind his client’s silence.

“Many people are wondering why Mr. Laundrie would not make a statement or speak with law enforcement in the face of Ms. Petito’s absence. In my experience, intimate partners are often the first person law enforcement focus their attention on in cases like this and the warning that “any statement made will be used against you” is true, regardless of whether my client had anything to do with Ms. Petito’s disappearance. As such, on the advice of counsel Mr. Laundrie is not speaking on the matter.

I have been informed that the North Port, Florida police have named Brian Laundrie as a “person of interest” in this matter. This formality has not really changed the circumstances of Mr. Laundrie being the focus of attention of law enforcement and Mr. Laundrie will continue to remain silent on the advice of counsel.”

Petito’s Instagram account is briefly taken down. It was restored hours later. North Port police said they are still investigating why her page was taken down.

North Port police now lead the investigation.

Friends call Petito and Laundrie ‘Couple Goals‘ in an interview with ABC7.

September 16

Moab Police release bodycam video showing an emotional Gabby Petito following an altercation with her fiancé in Utah just weeks before her disappearance.

The North Port Police Department speaks about the disappearance of Petito in a press conference. North Port police are joined by Petito’s father who stressed the importance of finding his daughter.

“We share the frustration with the world right now, two people went on a trip, one person returned and that person that returned isn’t providing us with information,” said North Port Chief of Police Todd Garrison.

So far, Laundrie has not made himself available to be interviewed by investigators or provided any helpful details about Petito’s disappearance, North Port police said.

North Port police said foul play is not out of the question.