CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Hell Is A Teenage Girl: Olivia Rodrigo, 'Jennifer's Body' And The Joy Of Rage

wpr.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Hell is a teenage girl." These are the first words spoken by Anita "Needy" Lesnicky, played by Amanda Seyfried, in the 2009 horror-comedy Jennifer's Body. As Needy narrates, the titular cheerleader Jennifer Check (Megan Fox) lies in bed, staring blankly out her window with blood-tinged eyes. Somewhere, beyond the panes of glass and pink-papered walls of Jennifer's bedroom, Needy waits, box cutter knife in hand, veiled by a starless Minnesota night. Just months ago, she and Jennifer were normal students — lifelong best friends — at Devil's Kettle High School. Now, their sandbox love is dead. Needy is "cracked," "loose around the edges," and she needs to let her feelings out.

www.wpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
wmagazine.com

Olivia Rodrigo's Couture Dress Is Older Than She Is

Olivia Rodrigo is undoubtedly one of the MVPs of this year’s VMAs, and she turned heads as she hit the red carpet before collecting her shiny Moonmen. She wore a strapless gown from Atelier Versace’s Spring/Summer 2001 Haute Couture collection — a collection that came down the runway before she was even born. Yes, millennials, clothes from the early aughts are officially vintage now.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thehofstrachronicle.com

Olivia Rodrigo's album credits set a new precedent

After its release, Olivia Rodrigo’s album “Sour” dominated social media, radio stations and Billboard charts. The first wave of popularity was driven by both the interest in the breakup behind the album, as well as the average listeners’ appreciation for the music itself. Following the initial attention, the album was...
MUSIC
justjaredjr.com

Olivia Rodrigo Is Pretty In Pink at Her First MTV VMAs

Olivia Rodrigo steps out for her very first MTV Video Music Awards red carpet at the Barclays Center on Sunday (September 12) in Brooklyn, New York. The 18-year-old singer and actress is nominated for some major awards this year. She is also set to take the stage during the ceremony for a performance!
BROOKLYN, NY
Teen Vogue

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform “good 4 u” at VMAs 2021

“It’s going to be super fun,” Olivia Rodrigo said of her MTV VMAs 2021 performance while on the red carpet. “There’s going to be dancing, sparkles, and maybe even a little flying.”. That description mostly came to fruition during her performance of “good 4 u,” which doubled as her VMAs...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Madonna, Bieber kick off MTV VMAs; Olivia Rodrigo 1st winner

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, a night of highlighting music and pop culture, opened on Sunday with Madonna paying homage to the network's 40th anniversary followed by Justin Bieber’s high-energy performance. “They said we wouldn’t last,” Madonna said. “But we’re still here.”. After Madonna pranced off stage, Bieber and...
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

I Love Olivia Rodrigo's Commitment to Y2K Trends, Butterfly Clips and All

Olivia Rodrigo has a thing for Y2K trends. In addition to wearing vintage designs from the millennial decade, the singer has been testing out its hair trends, too. While performing "Good 4 U" at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, Rodrigo wore her waist-length hair in loose waves with face-framing baby braids and butterfly clips sprinkled throughout. Earlier in the night, Rodrigo actually wore statement-making butterfly earrings with her vintage Versace gown.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Allure

Olivia Rodrigo's 2021 VMAs Looks Incorporated So Many Butterflies

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. What do Olivia Rodrigo and Byredo have in common? At first glance, perhaps nothing more three-syllable names ending in the letter O. But they share a very significant pivot in their respective paths. Before 2020, both were each known more or less for one thing: Byredo as a fragrance brand, and Rodrigo as a Disney star. But by the time 2021 rolled around, both showed the world new sides, with Byredo entering the color cosmetics category and Rodrigo becoming a breakout singer-songwriter who churns out gritty-meets-catchy hit singles. So it's almost poetic that, for Rodrigo's first MTV VMAs — where she's nominated for five awards — that her makeup look would be entirely Byredo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Kyle Gallner
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Petra Collins
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Diablo Cody
Person
Megan Fox
wkzo.com

Olivia Rodrigo, BTS win early awards in VMA show packed with surprises

(Reuters) – Newcomer Olivia Rodrigo and K-pop band BTS were among the early winners at MTV’s annual Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Sunday, one of the first big award shows to be packed with fans since New York’s emergence from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Madonna opened the ceremony,...
MUSIC
papermag.com

Olivia Rodrigo Won Big at the VMAs

One of the odds on favorites to take home more than a couple of awards last night, Olivia Rodrigo capped off an already dominant year with an equally dominant showing at tonights MTV Video Music Awards. Before the night's festivities had even officially kicked off Rodrigo was already taking home...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

MTV’s VMA Winners: Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber Score Big

Lil Nas X won the marquee Video of the Year award for his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards, which celebrated their 40th anniversary with a performance-loaded broadcast at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Newcomer Olivia Rodrigo won three Moon Men during the ceremony — for Song of the Year, Best New Artist and Push Performance of the Year. Justin Bieber was also a multiple winner, scoring Artist of the Year and Best Pop Video for “Peaches” along with Daniel Caesar and Giveon. Lil Nas X’s “Montero” also won for Best Director and Visual Effects. Bieber came...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Teenage Girl#Music Video#Hell Is#Needy#Mtv Video Music Awards#Disney#Japanese
MTV

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Magical’ Year Continues With Best New Artist VMA Win

“This has been the most magical year of my life,” Olivia Rodrigo said in her first-ever Video Music Awards acceptance speech Sunday night (September 12) at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, dedicating the award to “all of the girls who write songs on their bedroom floor.” She was taking home the Moonperson for Song of the Year for her record-breaking smash hit “Drivers License,” but little did she know she’d be back on stage soon after as the 2021 Best New Artist.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue Magazine

Behind the Scenes With Olivia Rodrigo at Her First Ever Met Gala

When Olivia Rodrigo burst onto the scene last year with her breakout hit “Drivers License,” everyone’s attention was firmly trained on her preternatural songwriting abilities and her remarkable voice. And rightly so. Still, as she’s evolved in front of our eyes from a young, precocious, and talented singer-songwriter to a fully-fledged pop star, her style journey has also been equally joyous to witness. Just like her musical references, Rodrigo’s fashion has blossomed into something that pays a heartfelt tribute to Y2K style, from novelty tees to sequin-spangled crop tops to platform heels and everything in between.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Olivia Rodrigo Sizzles In Sheer Lace Catsuit At The Met Gala

The artist of the summer has made her Met Gala debut! Olivia Rodrigo stunned on the red carpet at the 2021 costume event in a sleek catsuit that was *good* for us all. Olivia Rodrigo’s reign continues! The “driver’s license” star made her first-ever appearance at the Met Gala. The 18-year-old slayed in a sheer lace catsuit designed by Saint Laurent with feather detailing around her shoulders. Her hair was pulled back in a sleek pony, and she rocked dangling silver earrings for fashion’s biggest night.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy