Reducing Sugar in Packaged Foods Could Prevent Heart Disease in Millions

By Massachusetts General Hospital
scitechdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new health and economic model clearly shows why it’s imperative that food manufacturers reduce the amount of added sugar in their products. Cutting 20% of sugar from packaged foods and 40% from beverages could prevent 2.48 million cardiovascular disease events (such as strokes, heart attacks, cardiac arrests), 490,000 cardiovascular deaths, and 750,000 diabetes cases in the U.S. over the lifetime of the adult population, reports a study published in Circulation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy