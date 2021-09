In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the head coach of the St. Louis Blues isn’t convinced Vladimir Tarasenko will be traded. Meanwhile, the asking price seems to be set for Tomas Hertl. Will the Boston Bruins be interested if their plan to start Charlie Coyle as the No. 2 center doesn’t pan out? The Winnipeg Jets will be keeping up with Andrew Copp throughout the season, while potentially looking to add a bottom-six forward and the Seattle Kraken have signed another forward. Finally, has Morgan Rielly already suffered an injury?

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO