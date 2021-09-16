Iraq signs initial agreement to build oil refinery near Mosul in north

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq has signed an initial deal with Swedish company SEAB to build a 70,000-barrels-per-day oil refinery near the northern city of Mosul, the oil ministry said on Thursday.

The refinery will use the heavy crude oil from the northern Qayyara oilfield to produce fuel, said oil ministry officials, without giving an estimated cost of the project.

The Iraqi ministry said the memorandum was also signed by Turkey’s Limak, but the Turkish construction company denied it was involved. A company spokesperson told Reuters it had previously been in contact with SEAB but did not sign the contract.