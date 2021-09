Three games into the 2021 season, the Oklahoma football team sits at 3-0 and ranked No. 4 in the nation in the Associated Press poll (No. 3 in the Coaches Poll). On that basis alone, you would conclude, having not seen the Sooners in action in any of their three outings, that everything is OK in the Sooner Nation and the OU is on its way to another successful 10- or 11-win season.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO