TWENTYNINE PALMS WOMAN ACCUSED OF RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

A Twentynine Palms woman was arrested Tuesday (September 14) accused of receiving stolen property after being found with multiple stolen solar panels on the roof of her vehicle. According to Sheriff’s report, a victim called 911 reporting that multiple solar panels and batteries had been stolen from their property around 11 a.m. Around 3 p.m., the victim spotted his solar panels on the roof of a vehicle in the 71700 block of Twentynine Palms Highway. Deputies arrived and contacted the driver, Mikeal Mills, 34. During a search of the vehicle, Deputies located all of the items that had been stolen from the victim’s property. Mikeal Mills was arrested for investigation of receiving stolen property and was booked into the West Valley Detention Center with her bail set at $25,000.