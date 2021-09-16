CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twentynine Palms, CA

TWENTYNINE PALMS WOMAN ACCUSED OF RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

By Sara Snyder
z1077fm.com
 4 days ago

A Twentynine Palms woman was arrested Tuesday (September 14) accused of receiving stolen property after being found with multiple stolen solar panels on the roof of her vehicle. According to Sheriff’s report, a victim called 911 reporting that multiple solar panels and batteries had been stolen from their property around 11 a.m. Around 3 p.m., the victim spotted his solar panels on the roof of a vehicle in the 71700 block of Twentynine Palms Highway. Deputies arrived and contacted the driver, Mikeal Mills, 34. During a search of the vehicle, Deputies located all of the items that had been stolen from the victim’s property. Mikeal Mills was arrested for investigation of receiving stolen property and was booked into the West Valley Detention Center with her bail set at $25,000.

z1077fm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to lift U.S. refugee cap to 125,000

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration wants to nearly double the number of refugees admitted to the United States to 125,000 in the upcoming fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 in keeping with a campaign promise, according to a statement from the State Department. The State Department...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twentynine Palms, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Twentynine Palms, CA
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden uses Trump-era tool against Haiti migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on a contested Trump-era policy as it disperses thousands of Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border near the small South Texas city of Del Rio. Much to the dismay of migrant advocates, the Department of Homeland Security is invoking the public health...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy