Norristown, PA

In a Tough Job Market, Amazon Aims to Gain & Keep Employees by Offering College Tuition

 4 days ago

Image via Pexels.

In the tightening job market, Amazon, which has facilities in Norristown and King of Prussia, is offering to pay college tuition for over 750,000 U.S. employees as an incentive to reduce turnover and bring in new employees, writes Chip Cutter for The Wall Street Journal.

Amazon will cover the cost of tuition and books for employees who are pursuing a bachelor’s degree at a number of universities nationwide.

Amazon, who recently purchased a King of Prussia warehouse, is aiming to retain new hires.

Hourly employees will be eligible for this benefit after 90 days on the job. The eCommerce behemoth however has not specified which schools this perk covers.

The company has added 400,000 employees during the pandemic but is now looking to both keep more of its staff from leaving and bring on tens of thousands of additional hourly staffers over the next few months.

The college benefit will be available to employees working as little as 20 hours a week. However, Amazon will cover only 50 percent of the college costs for part-time staffers.

“Career progression is the new minimum wage,” said Ardine Williams, a vice president of workforce development at Amazon.

Read more about Amazon offering incentives like college tuition in The Wall Street Journal.

CBS Miami

‘The Great Resignation’: COVID Making America’s Workforce Rethink Their Jobs

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – America’s workforce is shrinking. The so-called “Great Resignation” has stunned businesses and employers. Miami-based author and motivational speaker Bruce Terkel has a new book that dives into why business owners are having trouble hiring workers, and why workers are quitting their jobs in record number. A record four million people quit their jobs in April. according to the Labor Department. “Believe it or not, nearly two-thirds of U.S. workers are looking to change jobs or leave the workforce altogether,” explained Terkel, author of Is That All There Is. The book explores why workers, blue collar and white collar, are...
MIAMI, FL
Montgomery County, PA
