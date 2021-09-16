Guild Wars 2 - The Catalyst Unleashes Elemental Power for Beta Event

The final one of the elite specializations ready for next week's beta event for Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons is the Catalyst. Catalysts are specialists in channeling powerful elemental forces through ancient teachings, and build up their energy through combat. In the introduction preview, you can also see the Catalyst wields a very large hammer. That big hammer, with close and mid-range capability, would be fun on its own with the elemental energy to power things up even more, but there's a twist. One of the other aspects to always consider with this specialization is the use of spheres. They also know how to concentrate power using the Jade Sphere to unleash the force of the elements on enemies and also help heal your allies. When you need powerful damage dealers to get in and beat back enemy tides, there’s a lot to like about this elementalist specialization. With the additional support element, they’ll certainly add value on a team.