Please Follow us on Gab, Minds, Telegram, Rumble, Gab TV, GETTR. We are publishing this as a public service announcement from the organizers. We have scheduled and confirmed 3 of the 5 Debates for the Mayor and Post 1, 2, 3, & 5 that will be on the November 2021 Ballot. We have 11 people who are running in this election.