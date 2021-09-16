CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

UK’s Johnson shakes up government with eye on early election

By JILL LAWLESS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CfvHZ_0byAmXLX00
1 of 4

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was finishing a major shakeup of his government on Thursday, shuffling his team of middle-ranking and junior ministers after making big changes at the top.

Johnson appointed multiple women to ministerial jobs, a day after appointing Foreign Secretary Liz Truss — only the second time a woman has served as Britain’s top diplomat. Lawmakers Amanda Milling and Kemi Badenoch were named as junior ministers in Truss’s Foreign Office, while Penny Mordaunt got a job at the trade department.

The shuffle shows a Conservative government eager to move on from 18 months of pandemic disruption — and eyeing an early election. Britain is not scheduled to hold a general election until 2024, but the government changes suggest Johnson wants to go to voters at least a year sooner.

“This looks like the team that he wants to take into an election,” said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary, University of London.

On Wednesday Johnson fired several underperforming Cabinet ministers, including Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab — moved to the justice department — and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, relegated to the back benches.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace denied Johnson had sacked ministers “because they’re incompetent,” but simply wanted to “refresh his team.”

Raab’s replacement, Truss, is a former trade minister and favorite of the Conservative Party grassroots who has won praise for her work negotiating trade deals with Australia and Japan since Britain left the European Union last year. New Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi was recently vaccines minister, responsible for inoculating the country against the coronavirus. Both have reputations for getting things done.

Johnson also moved one of the most experienced and ambitious ministers, Michael Gove, to oversee the Department for Housing, Communities and Local Government. The department is key to Johnson’s promise to “level up” the U.K., spreading prosperity beyond the wealthy south that is the traditional Conservative heartland.

That promise helped Johnson secure a big election victory in 2019 by winning votes in Labour Party-dominated parts of the north of England. Now, he has to show he can deliver.

“Michael Gove’s appointment suggests there really is an anxiety on the part of the government to make levelling up more than merely rhetoric,” Bale said. “He’s gone to a ministry that doesn’t traditionally get a big hitter, and he’s certainly that.”

Another sign Johnson has his eye on an early election is the choice of lawmaker Nadine Dorries to head the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. A populist right-winger, Dorries has criticized “left wing snowflakes,” and in 2012 was suspended by the Conservative Party for taking time out from her job as a lawmaker to fly to Australia and appear on the reality TV show “I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here.”

The appointment suggests Johnson intends to continue the populist tactic of pushing divisive “culture war” buttons over issues such as Britain’s imperial history.

Bale said Dorries’ appointment was the political equivalent of “Twitter trolling.”

“It’s achieved its purpose,” he said. “It’s got the liberal left enraged and it’s sent a message to the populist right that the Conservative Party is still on their side and the ‘war on woke’ is a forever war.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson: We will have to do everything we can to stop energy firms failing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “we’ll have to do everything we can” to prevent energy companies going under as wholesale gas prices surge in the UK.OGUK, representing the offshore oil and gas industry, reported wholesale prices for gas have surged 250% since January – with a 70% rise since August alone.The rise in gas prices has been blamed on a number of factors, including a cold winter which left stocks depleted, high demand for liquefied natural gas from Asia and a reduction in supplies from Russia Speaking to broadcasters on the tarmac of New York’s JFK airport Mr Johnson...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boris Johnson expected to push Joe Biden to lift UK travel ban

Boris Johnson is expected to push Joe Biden to lift the ban on UK travellers during his current visit to the US.The British Prime Minister will reportedly make an “impassioned case” for fully vaccinated Britons to be allowed to enter the States.Following the UN General Assembly, Mr Johnson will meet the US President at the White House on Tuesday during his four-day visit.“The Prime Minister will make an impassioned case for Brits who’ve been double jabbed to be allowed to travel to the US,” a government source told The Telegraph.“There are a lot of family links, business links and millions...
TRAVEL
Variety

U.K. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries Makes Debut at London Tech Week After Shock Appointment

Newly appointed U.K. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries delivered the opening keynote at the London Tech Week conference on Monday with a promise of “stable digital regulation.” Dorries, whose full official title is Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said that she would deliver on the U.K. government’s digital regulation ambitions, set out in July by her predecessor Oliver Dowden. Broadly, the regulation aims to actively promote innovation; achieve forward-looking and coherent outcomes; and exploit opportunities and address challenges in the international arena. “I intend to carry on that good work which has already been achieved. As your new digital...
U.K.
The Independent

Labour to open EU talks on ‘new agreement’ to end post-Brexit crisis forcing musicians to abandon tours

Labour plans to open its own talks on a “new agreement” with the EU to end the post-Brexit crisis forcing musicians to abandon tours, piling pressure on the government to finally act.Brussels will be asked to revive its offer of visa-free visits across the EU for creative artists and to remove huge new fees and red tape to transport equipment, The Independent can reveal.Keir Starmer’s party has been criticised for a reluctance to reopen Brexit wounds by committing to plug gaps in the skeleton trade deal reached by Boris Johnson, but will now make its own move to rescue...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Gavin Williamson
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Amanda Milling
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Nadine Dorries
The Independent

Four ex-prime ministers snub Boris Johnson’s Chequers dinner with only Theresa May agreeing to go

Four former prime ministers have turned down invitations to a centenary dinner at Chequers – leaving Boris Johnson to host only Theresa May at his country retreat.The prime minister had hoped for a rare gathering of all the surviving occupants of No 10, to mark 100 years since a UK leader first enjoyed staying at the lavish Buckinghamshire country home.But Tony Blair and Gordon Brown turned down the offer of the reunion and it has now been confirmed that John Major and David Cameron have also said they are unable to attend.It means Mrs May will be the only...
U.K.
The Independent

Cabinet reshuffle - live: Boris Johnson continues shake-up with Penny Mordaunt out and Kemi Badenoch promoted

Boris Johnson is continuing his cabinet shake-up on Thursday with a reshuffle of more junior ranks following an overhaul of some of the top positions.Penny Mordaunt is leaving her paymaster general role, moving to become a minister of state at the Department of International Trade, while Kemi Badenoch has been promoted and Greg Hands is also shifting departments.Among the movers yesterday was Liz Truss, who was appointed foreign secretary, leaving Dominic Raab to be demoted, and Gavin Williamson, who was removed from the education brief.The new Conservative Party co-chair, Oliver Dowden, has urged staff to "prepare for the next election" which one report suggested could be held as soon as spring 2023. Read More Reshuffle in full: Who is out and who has been promoted?Boris Johnson has tried to sort out his cabinet by sacking everyone for his own mistakesRobert Jenrick sacked as housing secretary in Boris Johnson’s reshuffle
U.K.
Times Daily

UK's Johnson demotes foreign secretary in Cabinet shake-up

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has demoted his top diplomat and fired the education minister in a Cabinet reshuffle, as he attempted to move on from a series of political missteps and U-turns. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson flexes muscles with shake-up of cabinet for post-Covid era

Boris Johnson asserted his dominance over the government with a larger-than-expected reshuffle which swept underperforming ministers out of the cabinet and delivered demotions for “big beasts” Michael Gove and Dominic Raab. In a shake-up characterised by No 10 as creating a team to “build back better” after the Covid pandemic,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#University Of London#Australia#Uk#Ap#British#Truss S Foreign Office#Queen Mary#Cabinet#The Justice Department#Education#Defense#The European Union#Labour Party#The Conservative Party
Daily Mail

Treasury 'kills off' Boris Johnson's £15billion dream of building 'world's stupidest tunnel' between Scotland and Northern Ireland

Boris Johnson's £15billion dream of building the 'world's most stupid tunnel' between Scotland and Northern Ireland looks to have been killed of by the Treasury. Government officials have admitted the ambitious project - ridiculed by Tory MPs and many experts - is 'dead, at least for now' after fraught negotiations with Rishi Sunak ahead of the Budget next month.
U.K.
IBTimes

UK PM Boris Johnson Breaks Election Promise, Raises Taxes

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans Tuesday to break election promises by raising taxes to fund the country’s healthcare and reform the social care system. The parliament is set to meet on Wednesday to discuss whether Johnson’s tax raise manifesto will be approved into law. Taxes paid by workers and employers would increase about 1.25%, raising almost £36 billion pounds ($50 billion) in the next three years.
INCOME TAX
Shropshire Star

Johnson chairs Cabinet ahead of controversial social care funding shake-up

Boris Johnson is expected to set out plans to raise National Insurance to limit the financial cost of social care for people in England. Boris Johnson has briefed his Cabinet on plans to reform health and care funding, which are expected to tear up Tory manifesto commitments. The Prime Minister...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
U.K.
NWI.com

UK government eyes tax hike to pay for care for older people

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans Tuesday to fulfill a election promise to grapple with the rocketing cost of the long-term care needed by Britain’s growing older population. To do it, he appears set to break another election vow: not to raise taxes. Johnson is scheduled to...
HEALTH
AFP

Biden asks for early Macron talks as allies try to smooth tensions

The United States and Britain sought Sunday to smooth tensions with Paris over a new security pact with Australia, with US President Joe Biden requesting early talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. The announcement of the defence alliance, and Australia's related decision to tear up a deal to buy French submarines in favour of American nuclear-powered vessels, sparked outrage in Paris, with Macron recalling France's ambassadors to Canberra and Washington in an unprecedented move. But on Sunday British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to downplay France's concerns about the deal, saying the pact was "not meant to be exclusionary... it's not something that anybody needs to worry about and particularly not our French friends". Biden has requested a phone call with Macron, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said, which would happen "in the coming days".
WORLD
The Guardian

EU tactics contributed to UK’s hardline stance, says former May aide

The EU is partly responsible for the Brexit minister David Frost’s aggressive negotiation tactics on the Northern Ireland protocol, Theresa May’s former special adviser on Europe has said. Raoul Ruparel said Brussels’ refusal to give May concessions on the protocol, only to subsequently agree a deal with Boris Johnson, “feeds...
POLITICS
AFP

Boris Johnson tells world leaders 'frustrated' at climate inaction

Britain's Boris Johnson took leaders of wealthy nations to task Monday in a closed-door meeting he co-hosted with UN chief Antonio Guterres, saying he is "increasingly frustrated" at their failure to honor their climate fund pledges. "Yet I confess I'm increasingly frustrated that the something to which many of you have committed is nowhere near enough."
ENVIRONMENT
NBC San Diego

The UK Government Now Holds Stakes in Over 150 Start-Ups

The British Business Bank, which administers the so-called Future Fund program, said it has issued 1,190 companies convertible loans worth £1.14 billion ($1.58 billion). 158 of those loans have now converted into equity. Gig ticketing app Dice FM, craft soft drink brand Gunna and DIY computer kit provider Kano are...
BUSINESS
The Independent

M25 traffic protest – live: Climate campaigners hurting their own cause with blockades, says Boris Johnson

As climate campaigners blocked the M25 for the fourth time in a week on Monday morning, Boris Johnson accused them of hurting their own cause.Speaking to reporters en route to New York, Mr Johnson said: “I don’t think these people do any favours to their cause. I think what they do is detract from a very important moral mission that is widely shared now by the people of this country.”Mr Johnson is expected to deliver remarks at the United Nations General Assembly this week, urging world leaders to spend more in the fight against the climate crisis.Meanwhile, protests staged...
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

577K+
Followers
316K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy